All Miami’s best tacos are under one roof this weekend. Tequila will be there, too.

Time to get all tacoed up at the Takeover.

This takeover is not hostile. This takeover is delicious.

The first Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition kicks off Sept. 8 at Soho Studios in Miami, bringing together some seriously fancy tacos paired with cocktails.

Among those representing the best Miami has to offer: Taquiza, American Social, Cancun Grill Doral, E11even Miami, HotLime Craft Tacos and Ceviches and 222 Taco.

And these chefs aren’t just showing up to throw together your basic beef/fish/pork situation. Here are just a few of the masterpieces that will be served up:

Cucumber? Check. Tequila? Check. Happiness? Check. American Social is going for it with duck tacos with blackberries, goat cheese, tomatillos and pickled shallots, paired with a La Sandia cocktail made from watermelon puree, jalapeno, cucumber puree, agave, lime and tequila. Cancun Grill Doral is challenging with its tacos de cochinita pibil with handmade corn tortillas, pork marinated in achiote with Mexican sour orange and pickled red onions. Pairing this with a jalapeno margarita, and all will be right with the world. Countering both of these offerings is HotLime Craft Tacos and Ceviches, which is offering a shorty with slow-braised ribs, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese and aji limo sauce. Wash that down with a Smoky cocktail made from smoked pineapple, ancho chile-infused agave, lime, smoked/spicy rum. There will also be live music, games and tequila tasting stations, just in case you didn’t get enough to drink. Are you a baller? Buy VIP tickets and hit up the Cuervo Tradicional Paloma bar, churro station and a queso fountain. A queso fountain, people! Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 Where: Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami Tickets: $39-$79; buy tickets here.