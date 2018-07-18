After a beloved chef’s unexpected death, his legacy lives on in new restaurant

In October of last year, we announced the plans of chef Alfredo Alvarez to open a redux of sorts of his beloved Gables Italian spot, Giacosa in the form of M House by Giacosa. Sadly, Alvarez passed away unexpectedly in January at the age of 57. But his memory and his culinary legacy live on.

The restaurant — now called M House — opened July 2 under the direction of Alvarez’s protege, Abraham Silva, who trained under Alvarez during his tenure at the Miami River hotspot Seaspice’s original incarnation as Seasalt and Pepper. Alvarez’s widow, Tara Nicosia, remains M House’s general manager.

“It was an honor to work alongside my dear friend, chef Alfredo Alvarez, whose everlasting contribution to Miami’s dining scene is embodied as we embark on M House’s next chapter,” said Silva. “I look forward to leading the M House Kitchen, where Alfredo’s legacy will be carried over in both the flavors and spirit of the restaurant, while adding new innovations that stem from my culinary travels and expertise. The restaurant’s concept evokes the European coastal cuisine style of cooking to create an experience that brings people together over the shared appreciation to great food and a desire to make memories.”

M House Handout

The restaurant’s menu is inspired by Silva’s travels and the signature flavors of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. Many dishes will be prepared in a Josper oven, a combination charcoal grill and oven that has been in vogue at several Miami-area restaurants.

Giacosa was a longtime favorite in South Florida during it’s nine-year run. Alvarez, Venezuelan born, traveled and cooked extensively in Italy and fell in love with the cuisine. Celebrities visited often as it was one of the first restaurants in Miami to use advanced Italian techniques and products.

The original Giacosa was twice reviewed by the Miami Herald, earning a three-and-half star, then a perfect four-out-of-four star review.

The late chef Alfredo Alvarez, shown here at his prime in 1995 at Giacosa restaurant in Coral Gables, died suddenly in January. His protege and widow have opened the restaurant he had planned on, M House, in Coral Gables. El Nuevo Herald