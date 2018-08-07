A sommelier and gourmet doughnuts? Here’s what’s new in food at Dolphins games this year

The Miami Dolphins discussed their new dining options at Hard Rock Stadium, including a wine bar, a beer garden and gourmet doughnuts.

How to instantly add class to any Miami Dolphins game: just add wine.

Or so the team hopes. A new pop-up wine bar and wine store, along with an open-air beer garden, are among the new food and drink options at Hard Rock Stadium this season.

The stadium also will add a pair of sweet treats — including South Florida favorite Mojo Donuts — and a new pizza restaurant to its roster of mostly local businesses when the season kicks off Sept. 9. Those outposts will be available for all Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes home games and special events, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On the Run II” tour.

It’s all part of the stadium highlighting South Florida restaurants. Last year, the stadium added Jackson Soul Food, Los Ranchos and Shorty’s Bar-B-Q, all of which return this year. (Coyo Taco, which the stadium lauded last year, won’t be back for a second season.)

Owner Stephen Ross is also taking advantage of the captive audience to introduce fans to another restaurant company he has bought a stake in. &Pizza (pronounced “and pizza”) will have an outpost in the stadium ahead of an expansion into the South Florida market in 2019. Last year, Ross made room for internationally renowned chef David Chang’s fried chicken sandwich kiosk, Fuku — part of the Momofuku restaurant group, of which Ross is an investor.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

Wine bar and store (Club level)

Club and suite-level ticket holders will have access to a pop-up wine bar in the air-conditioned concourse that overlooks the promenade outside the south entrance to the stadium. (When the Miami Open tennis tournament begins in March, the windows will overlook the back courts.)

A sommelier will be on hand to guide fans as they have a glass while seated at wine barrels turned into tables. Fans who don’t want to miss any of the action can buy a bottle and take it back to their seats in a plastic carafe.

Beer garden (400 level)

Last season, fans could buy standing-room-only tickets, starting at $40, and hang out at the four corners of the top deck of the stadium, in the open air, but under the new canopy. This year, they’ll have more beer to keep cool.

A beer garden will be built just beyond those standing areas. There will be at least 16 different kinds of beer on tap, many of them local. Though, given the team’s partnership, there will be Anheuser-Busch options — including beer from Veza Sur, the Wynwood brewery owned by the beer giant but tailored to mimic craft beer.

As in the past, J. Wakefield, Wynwood Brewery and Funky Buddha will be available on tap.

Mojo Donuts (Section 217)

It’s been a big year for the doughnut maker.

After announcing an upcoming third location in Coral Gables and carving out a spot in the Wharf on the Miami River, Mojo will have a spot on the second level.

Expect the shop to carry a selection of its bestsellers, owner Jimmy Piedrahita said, including the maple-bacon bar and the arroz con leche doughnut featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

&Pizza (Sections 142, 345)

The Washington D.C. based company spread to the northeast, where owner Ross discovered it and decided to introduce it to Miami at his stadium.

Think of &Pizza as a pizza bar: You go down the line, selecting your dough, cheese, toppings and watch them slide it into the oven. Expect a location to open in South Florida in 2019.

At the stadium, however, the restaurant will have four set pizzas for easy ordering. They include the Maverick (classic tomato, mozzarella, salami, peperoni, Italian sausage and pesto) and a white pizza, the Gnarlic (garlic ricotta, mozzarella, grilled onions, basil pesto).

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt (Sections 139, 350)

The South Florida-based chain hopped aboard midway through last season.

Its read-to-go options include eight eight-ounce prepackaged flavors (including cake batter and dulce de leche) and six 16-ounce soft serve. Of course, there will be a slew of toppings.

Grab-and-go options (Section 100)

Sometimes, you don’t want to waste a minute in line, no matter what food is available — and for the those times, the Dolphins are ready.

The stadium will have grab-and-go salads and sandwiches on the first floor. Most will be available in kiosks where customers can check themselves out with a credit card.