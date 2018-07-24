A foodie podcast is coming to Miami. And they want to talk about sex and chocolate

There is one innate problem with hosting a podcast dedicated to food: Everyone gets hungry, and no one gets to eat.

Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley realized this early on while creating the three-year-old Gastropod, a show that marries their love of food with their love of science — a show truly aimed at food nerds, if there ever was one.

But like good students of science (and hungry people), Graber and Twilley found a work-around, an amuse-bouche, if you will: Live shows.

The podcasting pair will host a live version of their audio show Aug. 1 at the Frost Science Museum, where part of the evening involves tasting the food they discuss. No, it won’t be a three-course meal, but it will indeed tantalize the taste buds, they promise.

“The audience is going to get to taste all sorts of things,” Graber said. “The live show allows us to get involved in a way we can’t do when we’re coming through your headphones or speakers.”

It’s not a live taping of a regular episode. Instead, it’s a chance for the pair to indulge their own food questions about Miami in particular. And the thing they’re interested in most right now? Our chocolate.

Part of the evening will entail discussing and tasting cacao fruit that has been grown in South Florida, an ongoing effort by Cao Chocolates to make chocolate entirely from beans raised in our growing region. They would be the first to do so in the United States.

“This is what Miami tastes like. That’s going to be a very unique experience,” Twilley said.

Whereas their radio show usually goes down a hasenpfeffer hole on single subject, during this live event they will take on other subjects, too.

Part of the show will be dedicated to “hacking taste” — looking at the science of how taste works, why we taste things the way we do and a hands-on portion dedicated to messing with taste buds to change how we taste.

Finally, they will explore whether food can actually be an aphrodisiac — a PG-13 discussion — where “some brave volunteers will join us,” Twilley said.

“The big question with aphrodisiacs is, ‘Is there any science behind it?’” she said.

Sex and chocolate? That’s one way to get Miami talking about science.

