A food hall is opening soon in Little Haiti and it is hosting a huge party to celebrate

Slide over, Brickell and Wynwood. Little Haiti will too soon have a cool destination to dine, shop and hang.

After much anticipation and teasing for months with enticing pictures of food and drinks on its Instagram page, The Citadel is almost a reality.

The fortress like 1951 building, formerly a bank at 8300 Northeast 2nd Avenue, will house restaurants, office space and pop up stores.

The anchor of this 60,000 square foot space is reportedly a giant as yet to be named food hall on the first floor. There you’ll find Antonio Bachour sweets, Taquizo’s tacos, Circle coffee, Stanzione wood fired pizza, Bianco Gelato and Smashing Avo’s, specializing in all things avocado related (yum). There will be 15 stalls in total, according to the Citadel’s website.

A block party with live music, drinks and bites will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 so you can check this place out for yourself.

RSVP not necessary; more info here.