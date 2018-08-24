5 best Miami Spice restaurants for vegans or vegetarians

La Moderns in Sunset Harbour.

This modern Italian trattoria in Sunset Harbour surprises with their vegan options for Spice. Both the lunch and dinner menus have dairy-and-meat free options like Vegan Mushroom Polenta, porcini mushroom mousse with baby artichokes served on a bed of crispy flatbread alla Romana, or the Veganloaf, eggplant loaf served with grilled zucchini and cauliflower cream. The Fettuccine Porcini E Tartufo, house-made fettuccine with imported porcini mushrooms and black truffle can be made without dairy and the Vegan Chickballs come in a white wine mushroom sauce served with roasted potatoes. And most impressive of all is the Vegan Panna Cotta, a vanilla Italian flan served with seasonal tropical fruit.