5 best Miami Spice restaurants for vegans or vegetarians
Miami Spice is not just a foodie-palooza for carnivores. Now with the introduction of excellent plant-based restaurants to Miami this year and their participation in the promotion, those veggie-oriented diners now have reason to get in on the fun. Here we’ve gathered the best spots to get your herbivore feast on.
1. Plant Miami
This sleek and minimalist walled compound in Wynwood with soaring ceilings, a marble-topped bar and an expansive outdoor patio is the place to go if you’re looking for upscale plant-based cooking. Both lunch and dinner menus are offered with dishes like coconut corn soup, ginger carrot noodles, a mamey poke bowl, and seasonal fruit cheesecake for lunch, or watermelon caprese, jackfruit tacos al pastor, kofta curry, and key lime crème brûlée for dinner. Don’t forget to pair all this vegan goodness with their inventive cocktails which include healing additives like CBD oil and adaptogens healing herbal exlixirs.
105 NE 24th St, Miami
2. La Moderna
This modern Italian trattoria in Sunset Harbour surprises with their vegan options for Spice. Both the lunch and dinner menus have dairy-and-meat free options like Vegan Mushroom Polenta, porcini mushroom mousse with baby artichokes served on a bed of crispy flatbread alla Romana, or the Veganloaf, eggplant loaf served with grilled zucchini and cauliflower cream. The Fettuccine Porcini E Tartufo, house-made fettuccine with imported porcini mushrooms and black truffle can be made without dairy and the Vegan Chickballs come in a white wine mushroom sauce served with roasted potatoes. And most impressive of all is the Vegan Panna Cotta, a vanilla Italian flan served with seasonal tropical fruit.
1874 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
3. Soul Tavern
This laid back gastropub serving both vegan and vegetarian comfort food impressed last year with their Miami Spice debut and this year their menu is just as enticing. With three Spice menus offered – brunch (only on Saturdays), lunch and dinner – there are plenty of options like edamame hummus, soulful ramen, crisp oyster tacos, and chocolate creme brûlée. Dinner choices include the Soul salad, a hearts of palm cake, crunchy forest maki and guava cheesecake
1431, 1801 West Ave, Miami Beach
4. Stagionale at La Centrale
Located on the second floor of the sprawling Italian food hall La Centrale at Brickell City Centre, this seasonal restaurant features a vegetable forward menu, mozzarella bar, risotto and seasonal truffles. Their lunch and dinner menus offer fresh takes on vegan and vegetarian fare with starters like blueberry flatbread with feta, almonds and honey or jackfruit tacos with cashew cheese. Mains include corn risotto with chipotle queso fresco, chickpea gnocchi and black rice with coconut milk curry and sautéed baby vegetables. Desserts are a profiteroles flight – strawberry, pistachio and chantilly cream and chocolate mousse with caprese biscuit. An added bonus: dinner includes a gratis glass of prosecco.
601 S Miami Ave Suite 181-C, Miami
5. Planta
South Beach’s hottest vegan restaurant (it helps that nightlife guru David Grutman is involved) is taking on Spice with a plant-based menu that offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday and dinner every night of the week except Friday and Saturday. The dinner menu gives plenty of options with things like coconut ceviche and taro root-filled dumplings to start, and for mains: their Planta burger (made with black beans, mashed lentils and beetroot) with tajin fries, a “Habibi” Mediterranean platter or buccatini pasta with zuchini cream. Don’t miss their charcoal-infused soft-serve for dessert.
850 Commerce St, Miami Beach