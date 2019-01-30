Where to eat and drink into the wee hours at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Art Basel and Miami Music Week aren’t the only times of the year to get your fiesta on in Miami. Featuring a slew of late night parties scheduled around the main event, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival offers plenty of reasons to celebrate — even if you’re more interested in the booze than the gourmet bites. Here’s where to party until late into the night. All these events are 21+.

Mixing It Up on the Miami River: Best Bars, Bites & Beats

Hosted by Adam Richman from Travel Channel’s Man Finds Food, this late night party will transform The Wharf into a buzzing collection of award-winning bars helmed by the cocktail craftsmen from DRINK Miami. Guests will also get to enjoy rosé from The Palm by Whispering Angel and bites from a food truck line-up including Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria, among others. The event is 21+.

When: 10 p.m. – midnight on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Where: The Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; www.wharfmiami.com

Tickets: Tickets are $95 available here.

Tequila Cazadores presents Tacos After Dark

This beloved SOBEWFF event invites guests to dig into some of the country’s greatest tacos while enjoying oh-so-good cocktails by leading bartenders. Chef, restaurateur, and Food Network celebrity Michael Symon will lead the festivities.

When: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach

Tickets: Tickets are $150 available here.

Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown

If tropical sips are your jam, don’t miss the Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Led by author and Food Network series host Ted Allen, this mix-off pits some of the state’s best bartenders against each other to see who can create the best Polynesian libation.

When: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019

Where: Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.surfcomber.com

Tickets: Tickets are $95 available here.

Taste Jamaica

Caribbean cuisine experts Cindy Hutson and her partner Delius Shirley (Ortanique on the Mile and Zest Miami) have rallied some of their favorite chefs for Taste of Jamaica, which will highlight bold, tropical flavors while introducing new Jamaican cuisine that goes way beyond jerk. DJ Irie will provide the tunes, and guests will get to enjoy free-flowing drinks and Caribbean dishes.

When: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019

Where: National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.nationalhotel.com

Tickets: Tickets are $150 available here.

Rock ‘n Roll: An Asian Night Market hosted by Adam Richman

Foodies in Fort Lauderdale can still get in on the action without driving down to Miami at this rocking event, where you’ll get to enjoy Asian favorites like sushi, dumplings and dim sum paired with cocktails by Gekkeikan Sake and House of Suntory. As if that wasn’t enough reason to attend, there will also be karaoke.

When: 10 p.m. – midnight on Friday, February 22, 2019

Where: DUNE at Auberge Beach, 2200 North Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.dunefl.com

Tickets: Tickets are $125 available here.

Cigars & Spirits

Party like you’re Henry Flagler, cigar-in-hand, at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel where Cigar Aficionado will present some of their finest premium selections. Guests will also enjoy exclusive brandies, whiskeys, scotches and rums from Cardenal Mendoza, Laphroaig, Glengoyne, Bowmore, and Barcelo.

When: 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019

Where: Kimpton Angler’s Hotel, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.anglershotelmiami.com

Tickets: Tickets are $95 available here.

Mangia! A Taste of Italy After Dark

Chopped judge Marc Murphy hosts this Italian-themed affair at Casa Tua in Brickell City Centre, where guests will get to enjoy samples from ten dining stations. Standouts include a homemade ravioi, salmon tartare, truffled ravioli and more. You can pair it all with specially-selected wines from Frescobaldi and Dazante, or cocktails form Strega Liqueur if you’re craving something stronger.

When: 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019

Where: Casa Tua Cucina, 70 SW 7th St., Miami; www.casatualifestyle.com

Tickets: Tickets are $95 available here.

Goldbelly presents Sweets & Beats

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro and Goldbelly founder Joe Ariel are hosting a dessert party featuring sweets from all over the country — think indulgent cakes, decadent ice cream and more, plus plenty of wine, beer, and spirits. DJ Irie will be onsite providing the beats.

When: 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019

Where: Española Way, Miami Beach

Tickets: Tickets are $95 available here.

Midnight Eats: An Española Way Block Party hosted by Bar Lab, Debi Mazar and Gabriele Corcos

What do actress Debi Mazar, Chef Gabriele Corcos and RUN DMC’s Rev Run have in common? You’ll find all three of them at this highly anticipated party on Española Way, along with plenty of delicious treats and expertly crafted cocktails for you to snack and sip on all night long.

When: 11:59 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019

Where: Espanola Way, Miami Beach

Tickets: Tickets are $95 available here.