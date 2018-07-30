Posted on

Trey Songz partied so hard in Miami that you’ll need a disco nap after reading about it

Trey Songz at E11EVEN E11EVEN Miami
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com
Trey Songz showed no concerns whatsoever that there is any drama going on in his life during his recent visit to Miami. Sure, there are reports that the woman accusing him of punching her in the face at an NBA All-Star game party is trying to get more info on his past in order to secure a permanent restraining order. But Songz was seen having a blast this weekend, posting up two nights in a row at E11EVEN Miami, among other places.
Late, late, late night Saturday, the singer rolled up to E11EVEN with an entourage of about 30. The gang was hanging in the racy club’s notorious party pit with multiple bottles of Don Julio 1942, Ace of Spades, Hennessy and more. The R&B star, who just announced tour dates in New Zealand, hit the stage around 3 a.m. and sang a series of nine songs including “Slow Motion” and “Na Na.” The crew continued to party, leaving around 7:30 in the morning (ooof).
But that night didn’t slow Songz down. After dinner at Prime 112 the following night, he and his entourage went back to the bawdy downtown club. This time model and vitiligo spokesperson, Winnie Harlow met up with the crew. The beauty was seen earlier that day celebrating her 24th birthday on nightlifer David Grutman’s yacht and restaurants, Komodo and Planta South Beach.
This time, the group arrived really, really late, or early, rather, around 5:30 a.m., following pregaming at LIV. They drank multiple bottles and shots of Don Julio 1942 as the sun came up.
Tequila–it’s what’s for breakfast.

