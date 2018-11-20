This new cocktail lounge in Little Havana is kind of hidden. Here’s how to find it.

If the ongoing construction in Little Havana doesn’t drive you to drink, maybe this will: Los Altos, the cocktail lounge hidden upstairs from Taquerias el Mexicano is now open and highly recommending Uber or Lyft.

Sort of hard to find, but not so hard that you’ll leave thirsty, Los Altos is the brainchild of the folks behind Ball & Chain and features an Insta-worthy decor of velvet-draped banquettes, gold leaf ceiling and repurposed doors that once hung in an abandoned church.

The design pays homage to Mexican culture in so many ways including hand-painted Mexican bathroom fixtures.

Erik Gaytan, Mexico’s mezcal master mixer, created the cocktail menu, which features signature drinks such as the Oaxaca al Pastor: Los Altos reposado tequila, ancho verde, honey, lime and cilantro; and the Sayulita: Sombra mezcal, mango, carrot, habanero, ginger and fresh lime.

The soundtrack at Los Altos is said to have “something for everyone with a little bit of everything and splash of Mexican mixed in.” EDM meets mariachi? Or is that just the mezcal talking?

“We wish to provide our guests with an authentic Mexican experience and a taste of unique cocktails that are in the spirit of what they would find on their travels in Mexico,” says co-owner Zack Bush.

Los Altos is currently open Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., with plans to open on weeknights in the very near future.