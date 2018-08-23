One of Brickell’s favorite Latin nightclubs is coming to Kendall

Kendall nightlife is getting a new look.

Kendall’s nightlife scene is about to get a little brighter and a lot more fun.

TuCandela is opening its doors at The Palms at Town and Country, bringing fire shows, live entertainment, nightly specials and the best of Latin music. It’s the third Miami location; the other two are in Brickell.

The TuCandela at 8405 Mills Drive will be open from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. From 4-10 p.m., drinks are 5o percent off, and a menu of bar bites – Colombian empanadas, picada mixta, ceviche and more – will be available.

Specials are the name of the game. On Wednesdays, women drink free before midnight with no cover charge. There’s also karaoke. On Thursdays, expect live music with $150 bottle specials, $35 all-you-can-drink until 1 a.m. specials. Ladies also drink free until 2 a.m.

The bar at the new Tu Candela in Kendall.

Fridays feature BOGO specials on Fashion Vodka and Rum Puerto Rico. If it’s the weekend, get ready for Latin Saturdays with BOGO bottle specials and a free hookah with a table purchase.

On Sundays, an all-you-can-eat brunch costs $50 per person, all you can eat, with bottomless mimosas.

TuCandela’s grand opening begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 31

When the weather’s good, you can sit outside at Tu Candela.