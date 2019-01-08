Miami fútbol fans’ favorite Irish pub suddenly shutters without warning

Miami football–er, futbol–er, soccer fans are mourning the sudden loss of Fadó Irish Pub, whose untimely, unplanned demise was announced via Twitter this afternoon.

The massive, self described “modern Irish pub” opened in the Mary Brickell area in 2010 and has since become command central for die hard soccer fans and fair weather tournament watchers.

“Miami’s soccer fans will not be happy!” says one fan. “Where will the ‘real’ footy fans go now?”

The abrupt closure leaves no time for a last Sláinte, no rowdy beer-fueled arguments about whether Beckham’s team will make it in the Magic City, no nothing. We contacted them to see what happened and will update the post when we receive word. In the meantime, RIP.

To all of our wonderful staff, management & customers we had the pleasure of serving over the years, we say thank you. It’s with a heavy heart that we close our doors. Thank you so much for your past patronage & your loyalty, we will see you down the road.

Sláinte, The Fadó Team pic.twitter.com/RQbT1LYrSH — Fadó Irish Pub Miami (@fadomiami) January 8, 2019