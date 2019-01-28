Posted on

Juanes and Fonseca hang out in a Little Havana hot spot until the wee hours

Fonseca and Juanes at Ball & Chain Saturdayhandout
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

Colombian superstars Juanes and Fonseca were seen salsa-ing Saturday night at Little Havana hot spot Ball & Chain.

Straight off the release of his fun, feel good homage to his home country, ‘La Plata,’ Juanes  arrived around midnight and toasted champagne with Fonseca and a group of about 10 others in between showing off their fancy footwork.

According to a snitch, the two may be planning a collaboration or, if Ball & Chain regulars are lucky, perhaps a surprise performance there one of these nights. Maybe the just got on the phone and said ‘vamos a rumbear’ and headed to B&C.  That could be it, too.

Whatever the case, they had a ball (no chains, though the superstars’ wives may have been in the group, but no one knows for sure) until around 2:45 a.m.

Comments

Where to watch Super Bowl LIII in Miami (and find the drink specials)
Broward bucket list: All the things you need to do in Broward before you die
Did you miss ‘Hamilton’? No worries – here’s when it’s coming to Miami
Miami Guide
These Miami restaurants have fixed-priced menus for the bad and boujee. That means you.
Here’s how to drink your way around the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Tourists This hidden restaurant is tucked in an oasis. Here’s why it’s worth finding