Jamie Foxx was everywhere in Miami this weekend. Where was Katie Holmes?

We have no idea if Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes broke up after five years of being in the closet as a couple. Or maybe they’re just on a break. Or maybe they never were anything in the first place.

Whatever the case and despite the fact that Page 6 reported that Holmes declared her love for him via Facetime en route to Paris, Foxx partied the weekend away in Miami like he usually does, in town for DJ Irie’s charity weekend.

Seen Sunday night at Kiki on the River holding court with Irie along with rapper Tank and Kiki owner Roman Jones, Foxx arrived in style in a navy blue Rolls Royce. Then he grabbed a seat at the Dom Perignon VIP table, obviously. He was seen hamming it up with his friends and fan, dancing to Maluma and Jay Z tracks, and greeted with a massive parade of champagne.

It wouldn’t be a proper Foxx sighting without the him grabbing a mic, which he did getting the crowd all riled up. Foxx departed around 9:30 p.m. in the same blue Rolls. “No girls, no flirting ,” says our snitch, who added, “just a happy looking guy having fun in Miami with friends.”

Things changed as the night grew older, with Foxx arriving around 2 a.m. at LIV with an entourage of 30- plus, most of whom, says our spy, were women. The crew drank and danced, later joined by 2Chainz and Mack Maine.

Foxx was also seen supping Saturday at Prime 112 and taking in the sights at E11EVEN Miami along with pal Jason Derulo.

“He finished the weekend strong at LIV,” says the spy. Meanwhile, Holmes was seen having a bit of a wardrobe malfunction in the front row of the Paris Dior show.

As for whether the are they or aren’t they couple will ever emerge together again, who cares? The whole closet relationship thing is creepier than Holmes’s marriage to Tom Cruise.