Gay South Beach landmark is celebrating 20 years in the biz. Here’s how to get tickets.

The new Score on Washington Avenue will celebrate its 20th anniversary this month.

Summer 1998 was a scorcher. Not because it was 98 degrees outside but because emanating from a storefront space at 727 Lincoln Road was the bass line of the hottest dance hits of the summer. Madonna’s “Ray of Light.” Martha Wash’s “Catch the Light.” Ultra Nate’s “Found A Cure.” Among many others.

Pouring in were the who’s who of SoFlo glammerati, there to check out South Beach’s newest gay club.

Twenty years later, in a different location at 1437 Washington Ave., they’re still pouring in. And from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, Score will officially celebrate its 20th anniversary with what it’s calling “the mother of all anniversary parties.”

The South Beach gay scene has ebbed, flowed and at times flatlined. But it’s not every day any club can boast 20 years in the fickle biz of Miami Beach nightlife. Especially not gay clubs, which have been whittled down to pretty much nothing in these parts.

Back in the day at Score on Lincoln Road. Score

Citing its ability to survive to its “ability to remain relevant by having its finger on the pulse of pop culture and what is new and trending in the ever-revolving nightlife industry,” Score has seen its fair share of A-list celebrity revelers from Lady Gaga and Katy Perry to Jen Carlos Canela and Domenico Dolce.

For this party, Score has tapped “Pose” star Dominique Jackson to not only host the bash but to judge a voguing competition. How can you bear to miss that?

Score, you barely look a day older than 19. Score

Spinning the soundtrack for the party are legendary South Beach DJ, Smeejay, chart topping producer DJ Alex Acosta, and – making his Score debut – is Brazilian DJ Renato Cecin, resident of Sao Paulo’s legendary LGBT after hours club, The Week.

“Score is honored to be visited by LGBTQ allies worldwide, but our doors remain open because of the years of loyal support by the locals,” says owner Billy Kemp.

Major mazels to them on this landmark occasion. Here’s to 20 more!

Tickets to the celebration are $18 and available at seetickets.us.