Enjoy the views – and the drinks – at this new rooftop bar in Wynwood

Before all the condos and hotels take over and ruin the views, head to Wynwood on Jan. 11 for the debut of Astra, a 10,000-square-foot, open-air restaurant, bar and lounge complete with retractable roof and vertical garden.

Located above its sister property Sette Osteria, Astra (named for the Greek word for ‘star’) is what happens when Mykonos mixes with Wynwood. The restaurant features a Mediterranean-inspired menu by executive chef Kosme Sanchez. Signature dishes include Paidakia, charcoal grilled lamb chops made with Swiss chard and gremolata; Astra’s Milo Plate, a modern meze mashup of fried zucchini, squash and eggplant with cheese, lemon and Tzatziki sauce; and Galaktobouriko, a signature Greek desert made with Filo, semolina custard, honey and lemon syrup.

And then there’s the booze. Astra’s bar program showcases signature drinks incorporating such Greek classics as ouzo and mastika, a liqueur seasoned with mastic. There will be happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, so you can try them in all their incarnations.

Not every bar has its own garden

In addition to its rustic chicness and the sweeping rooftop views of its urban surroundings, Astra also has a vertical garden that sprawls over an entire wall. There’s also a requisite when-in-Wynwood art installation by mysterious graphic artist Punk Me Tender. The bright pink 3D arrangement of butterflies is sure to rival those hanging umbrellas in the Gables and Fairchild’s NightGarden for Instagram dominance.

If it's Wynwood, it must be an art installation, this one by Punk Me Tender

“Astra brings a fresh, high-end and luxurious new rooftop hangout that allows people to experience Wynwood from a new point of view,” said Iraklis Karabassis, restaurateur and founder of IK Retail Group. “The venue emulates the glitzy bar scene of Mykonos, where one can spend the evening either lounging on a daybed, effortlessly grabbing a cocktail at the bar or dancing until sunrise.”

Astra means 'star' in Greek. Maybe you'll gaze some from here. But it's not all about eating and drinking. While Astra will soon offer weekend brunch and live music, it will also soon introduce yoga classes to make up for all the indulgences. Namaste and opa!