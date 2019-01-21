Ellie Goulding was in Miami over the weekend. Was she hiding a baby bump?

LIV's David Grutman and British singer Ellie Goulding with or without a baby bump Saturday at LIV

Is British singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding pregnant? Those who saw her partying over the weekend at LIV and E11EVEN Saturday night say kinda, sorta, maybe?

This time, however, Goulding won’t have to reply to rampant rumor mill questions speculating it’s Prince Harry’s baby like they did back in 2016. (It wasn’t anyone’s baby–she wasn’t pregnant).

Goulding is engaged to NY-based art dealer Caspar Jopling, who wasn’t with his soon-to-be-better half Saturday. The 31-year-old singer first stopped by LIV to show love for producer Diplo, who she recently worked with on her latest single “Close to Me,” then headed to E11EVEN where rapper Fat Joe performed.

While Goulding’s legs were totally toned, there was something eye-catching about her sparkly sweater dress that may have either been a shadow or a baby bump. This is Miami, so loose fitting dresses are always cause for alarm in our world.

We asked a spy whether she was seen imbibing, to which the spy replied, “Her group ordered a bottle of vodka for the table, but I can’t confirm whether she drank any.”

Hmmm. Stay tuned.