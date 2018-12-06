Cardi B was just seen partying in Miami after announcing her split with Offset

She sure doesn't look sad here.

Cardi B looks single and ready to mingle.

The rapper is wasting no time after announcing her split with Offset.

Less than 24 hours after announcing her separation from her husband, Cardi was spotted partying at E11EVEN Miami for the so called ultraclub’s opening party for Art Basel.

Uncharacteristically but understandably low key, she was seemingly happy, surrounded by friends who were dancing and laughing. The group was singing along with Cardi’s hits including “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Drippin” — a song which features her future ex-hubs, whose alleged mistress Summer Bunni came out and apologized on TMZ for being a homewrecker.

Cardi B followed the breakup news yesterday by posting the first picture of her baby with Offset.

As for last night, the rapper was seen sporting rainbow hair and a super tight dress that accentuated, well, just about everything.

Cardi B balling it up at E11Even Adi Nayev

Cardi B, sporting rainbow hair and a tight dress, didn’t seem to care, at least last night, hanging with her squad that included reggaeton singer Bad Bunny and model Teyana Taylor.

Bad Bunny and Cardi B make an appearance at E11EVEN MIAMI during Art Basel 2018 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Instead of focusing on the future, she got on the mic and requested the DJ play Bobby Shmurda, one of the first rappers to repost Cardi B’s videos when her career first began.

Teyana Taylor and Cardi B make an appearance at E11EVEN MIAMI during Art Basel 2018 (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Despite People magazine’s claim that she looked sad, the photos show otherwise. Living her best life? At least last night she was.

Seems like the singer is really liking our town and has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

On Monday, she missed a key court date, to shoot her video for “Twerk,” a song with Miami’s City Girls.

A girl’s gotta work, right?