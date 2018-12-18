At this new bar in Wynwood, you can swap vintage items for drink specials

At this indoor-outdoor space, you can trade for cocktails.

Have you ever wanted to go out to a Wynwood bar and get some drink deals by offering up that vintage record player you never really use?

Of course you have. And Barter, where you can eat and drink and pay in trade, is happy to indulge your dream.

Possibly the most millennial bar and lounge in the history of mankind (or at least Wynwood), this new indoor-and-outdoor bar in the former King Automotive space celebrates its grand opening Dec. 21-23.

Inside Barter.

The menu by Chef David Gomez, who worked under Michael Schwartz of Michael’s Genuine, includes burger sliders, avocado bowls, chicken lollipops and veggie skewers. Pair them with cocktails by Brian Diaz.

There are lots of bites at Barter.

Opening weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. Dec. 21. with $3 beers, $4 bites, $5 well drinks and entertainment from 7 p.m.-midnight.

On Dec. 22, check out “The Trade Show,” at which customers can bring in trade-in items and maybe earn yourself a free round of drinks every time you come in for a whole month. Afrobeta and guests share the stage from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Expect 50 percent off specials on Dec. 23.

Cheers!

Barter

Where: 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami

Opens: 5 p.m. Dec. 21