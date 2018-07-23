At these Miami bachelorette parties, the best gift was a serenade by Nelly

Nelly was the life of the party Friday night at E11EVEN, asking two brides-to-be celebrating their bachelorette parties to join him on stage during his performance.

Just off the heels of a Twitter rampage in which he cut off his own dad financially for hanging with his ex, Ashanti, backstage at her concert, the rapper was in an extremely giving mood. He serenaded the brides-to-be with his hit song “Dilemma.”

He then went on to perform for 40 minutes and sang his other famous songs like “Hot in Herre” and “Grillz.”

It got hot in tharrrrrr when Nelly performed for two bachelorettes E11EVEN

Before he got off stage he gave a shout out to former Miami Heat player/Hall of Famer Gary Payton, who was celebrating a birthday at E11EVEN. Nelly asked the crowd to join him in singing “Happy Birthday,” and they obliged happily.

As for his father, we don’t think Nelly will be serenading him any time soon: