A lucky few will experience a made-for-Instagram whiskey party by invitation only. Here’s how to get one

If you didn’t make it to Oculto Manor — a whimsical, made-for-Instagram, funhouse-style pop-up that pumped the tequila brand and put the Museum of Ice Cream to shame — you missed out.

But you’re about to get another shot.

Macallan is the latest spirit brand to pick up the immersive invitation-only event trend with The Macallan Manor, which will spend three months traveling across nine major U.S. cities this fall, including Miami.

The Macallan Manor, New York City

Visitors can explore four immersive worlds ranging from an oak forest with edible flowers imported from the Amazon to a quaint cooperage in Spain. Each themed area will highlight various expressions of The Macallan, paired with a whimsical food menu. (Edible clouds, anyone?)

“The Macallan has given us wings to create our largest production to date,” said event designer Adam Aleksander. “We’re building impossible things — seven rooms on two tracks, sculpting trees, making sensory machines and more, taking experiential to the next level.”

The idea for this event was inspired by travel from a journey Aleksander took in 2017. Small groups of visitors will move through the four rooms together.

“We put the quality of guest experience at number one and we hope this comes through when guests join us for the experience,” he said.

The Miami edition will take place on Sept. 26-27 at the M Building, 194 NW 30th St in Wynwood. Anyone can apply for an invitation to The Macallan Manor by visiting themacallanmanor.com and crossing your fingers.