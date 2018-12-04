Posted on

You’re invited to an album release party for XXXTentacion’s posthumous ‘Skins’

XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

While fans can no longer see XXXTentacion  play live, his namesake foundation is helping to put together an album release party, and you’re invited.

The action goes down Thursday night during a concert at RC Cola plant in Wynwood featuring a variety of performers including DJ Carnage, London on Da Trak, DJSchme and a few surprise guests.

Tickets are $20 and a portion of the proceeds benefit local organizations supporting homeless shelters, single mothers and at-risk youth.



Skins



The record contains 10 tracks, including the collaboration “One Minute” featuring Kanye West, and “Staring at the Sky”  with Travis Barker.

For tickets and to preorder the album, here

