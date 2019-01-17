You can’t unsee this ‘Twerk’ video from Cardi B and the City Girls: So. Much. Booty.

Talk about bootylicious.

Remember back in December when Cardi B was seen thrashing around in Miami in a animal print bodysuit? The singer was supposed to be in court in NYC over her fight at a strip club, but let’s not go there.

So the video she was shooting was for her track “Twerk” with the City Girls has finally dropped, and it’s a doozy.

Leading up to the shoot, the singers set up the “Twerk Challenge,” to find the world’s Top 20 twerkers. The chosen few got flown out to Miami on an all expense paid trip for some dirty dancing. The winner would ultimately get $20,000.

The performers all appear in the video, first shaking what that their mamas gave them on a yacht, then moving over to what appears to be a dusty Wynwood street.

The women all worked their butts off, literally. We haven’t seen this much jiggle since that old 1970s Jello ad.

But one woman, who does a headstand while lighting what appears to be a cigarette (and later catapults to the ground pretending to be unconscious), seemed to have all the right moves.

In another scene, you see the contortionist snagging the prize money. Cash.

The twerk master goes by the name Dancehall Top.

Check Instagram for more of her stunts.