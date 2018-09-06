You can live in Anna Kournikova’s house. You just need a whole lot of money.

You can live where Anna Kournikova laid her head.

That is, if you have $14 million hanging around.

According to Forbes, the waterfront Miami Beach mansion has a whopping eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It’s a Med-style beauty; click through a drool-worthy slideshow at listing agent Jorge Oribe‘s website. The Realtor’s with One Sotheby’s International Realty, and would not disclose who the current owners are. But really does it matter? We just know it’s not her.

Kournikova’s former Miami Beach estate is located at the Sunset Island III gated community; the onetime tennis star hasn’t lived there for a while. She purchased the home in 2000 for $5 million.

A year later she hooked up with Enrique Iglesias, after they met and fell in love during his “Escape” video shoot in which she costarred. Kournikova sold the 6,630 square foot place in January 2012 for $7.425 million.

Now as most locals know, she is living in domestic bliss, raising twins with the Spanish pop star. The two live in the Bay Point area.