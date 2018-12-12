You are going to lose your mind over new Miami Heat Sunset Vice jerseys

We KNOW. Only the Miami Heat can make pink look this damn sexy.

We didn’t think there was another Miami Heat jersey that would make us lose our collective minds like the black Vice collection, released earlier this season.

And then we saw Sunset Vice.

We came across this video on Instagram and swooned.

Yes. This new version of the popular Vice collection is HOT PINK. This is how confident the Heat are, despite this season’s ups and downs. They will play in hot pink, and they will look good doing it.

Shut up and take our money.

The Sunset Vice collection – jerseys, shorts and other stuff – goes on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 online only at the Miami Heat store.

Quantities are reportedly limited, not surprisingly, so don’t wait too long to buy anything.

The team is scheduled to debut the uniforms Dec. 26 at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Toronto Raptors.