XXXTentacion attends his own funeral in his new video for ‘Sad.’ Did he know something we didn’t?

XXXTentacion attends his own funeral in his video 'Sad!'

Fans missing XXXTentacion can watch his latest video for “Sad” as many times as they want.

But prepare to be a little creeped out.

The video, which says it’s “written and creative directed” by the rising star, dropped Thursday. Considering the tragedy, it’s ironic that he came up with such a morbid concept.

It starts out with XXX walking through a church, with his hands in his pockets. In the pews are people are looking upset, some with their heads in their hands. The rapper then approaches an open casket and it’s him. Suddenly, his ghost attacks him and they fight.

In the next scene, Death, an individual dressed all in black with a hood covering his face, speaks to him.

“Your worst enemy is yourself and you seem unbothered,” says Death.

“You have done well battling yourself,” reads one of the ending subtitles.

The 20-year-old, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down in front of a motorcycle shop on June 18.

On Wednesday, Onfroy’s family organized a public open-casket memorial at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Last week, cops arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams for first-degree murder. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office also recently named 22-year-old Robert Allen a person of interest.

Last week, “Sad” broke the Spotify single-day global streaming record, formerly held by Taylor Swift, reports Variety.