XXX Tentacion’s mother just posted the sex of his unborn baby. Boy or girl?

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

XXXTentacion should be enjoying his new baby soon. But tragically, he will never lay eyes on the child.

The murdered rapper’s girlfriend just found out the gender, according to a Tweet from Complex news. XXX’s mother Cleopatra Bernard announced the news on Instagram, with a picture of a burgeoning bump. “It’s a boy…baby x,” read the caption.

It’s a boy 👶🏽 baby x A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

The entertainer (real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) was fatally shot back in June during a botched robbery. Soon after his death, Mom posted an ultrasound pic for his fans; apparently XXX knew knew he was going to be a father before the crime occurred.

XXXTentacion’s publicist confirmed the bittersweet news to Billboard.

The girlfriend’s identity is still unknown (perhaps for her safety). The due date is also unclear, but judging from the bump’s size, sometime later this year (according to Parents.com, moms-to-be find out the gender in the second trimester typically between 18 and 20 weeks along). We’d guess she is about four to five months pregnant, meaning Baby Onfroy will arrive this fall/winter.

Four suspects are in custody, reports The Miami Herald.

He left us a final gift. A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 21, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT