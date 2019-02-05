Wynwood Yard has announced its closing date. Hipsters are crying and so are we

Wynwood Yard helped make the neighborhood a popular destination. Now it's moving west.

The end is here, Miami. Brace yourselves. Wynwood Yard has just announced its closing date.

This is hard news to take, we know. This air hub of culinary and cultural comforts, which acted as a pop-up restaurant incubator and event space, helped put Wynwood on the map. Hipsters and anti-hipsters alike visited the open-air space for music and food, yoga and workshops.

But the Yard, now located at 56 NW 29th St., refuses to go quietly. In addition to the musical performances, workshops and special dining experiences like its Shabbat dinners scheduled for its final months, the space will say goodbye with Yard Fest, a weekend-long party on May 4 and 5.

Yes, May 5 is the final day for the Yard, which will be taking its talents west to become The Doral Yard, on the northeast corner of Main Street and Paseo Boulevard in Downtown Doral. It’s due to open in the spring of 2019.

Yard Fest will feature all the things for which Wynwood Yard is famous. You know: live music, wellness workshops, kid-friendly garden activities – and lots and lots of food and drink.

Replacing The Yard and its next-door neighbor O Cinema, is Wynwood Green, an 11-story, 189-unit apartment rental building. Wynwood Green will include almost 17,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

Lily Castanedo, General Manager of Della Test Kitchen and Nicole Votano, Director of Culinary Innovation, prepare a Shabbat dinner at Wynwood Yard.