Wilmer Valderrama visits Demi Lovato after overdose scare

He’s concerned about Demi Lovato, and he should be.

Wilmer Valderrama’s ex visited the troubled pop star at an L.A. hospital, where Lovato is receiving treatment for a drug overdose.

E! News reports that the Miami native looked”serious, intense and seemed distant, but focused and very calm at the same time.”

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the statement from Lovato’s publicist said. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

It is unclear what substances caused the overdose, but it is reportedly not heroin. Page Six is saying sources tell them it was meth.

The former couple dated for almost six years up until 2016.

“They could definitely end up back together,” a source told E! News at the time. “They have crazy love for one another and a very special place in each other’s hearts.”

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Valderrama is apparently the only famous visitor thus far, and he has not publicly commented about the situation. So far it’s just been family. But other celebrities have tweeted their support, including her other ex, Joe Jonas, saying “Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support.”

