Why were people hating on Premios Juventud this year? We can think of a few reasons.

Whoa.

The Premios Juventud really blew, according to some irate Tweeters.

As Sunday’s annual ceremony celebrating the best in young Latin talent began at the Watsco Center, people started complaining that this show (that ended up lasting four hours) was different than in years past.

Complaints ranged from the lack of good performances and award handouts to the hosts. Marielena Davila and Manolo Vergara are best known for being the kids of famous people, TV personality Chiquinquirá Delgado and Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, respectively. So what were they doing up there? And moreover, why?

A social media user with the handle @Eliza griped: “This show was a mess! I grew up watching these award shows and they have honestly gotten worse and worse! I miss the days when they would actually give out awards and they had good hosts!”

Right, about the awards: Where were they? The PJs seemed to be more about music, less about giving stars props. You’d think people would be happy, but no.

Even someone of Maluma’s caliber was bashed for getting too much screen time. The “Trap” singer idd a duet with Wolfine, “Bella,” and shared his new single, “Marinero.” That didn’t please @Lexeni who called the show a “mini Maluma concert.”

Though there was some other bona fide names, including J Balvin with Zion y Lennox; CNCO (who sang “Se Vuelve Loca,” but got cut off); Becky G and Natti Natasha (“Sin Pijama”); Jason Derulo, Sofia Reyes and De la Ghetto (“1, 2, 3”); and even pop icons KC and The Sunshine Band, you can’t please everyone.

Haters were displeased about all the unknowns. Like @aylin_giron, who wondered who was on the stage most of the time.

“Watching @premiosjuventud with my mom and we’re both just like “who’s this?” “who’s that” “what?”

That about sums it up.

