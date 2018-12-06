Posted on

Why did this Midtown Greek restaurant close less than year after opening? It’s complicated, says owner

Skorpios has closed--for nowFacebook
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

The Greek Island of Skorpios was owned by shipping tycoon and Jackie Kennedy husband Aristotle Onassis, who is now buried on that island along with two of his children. In Miami, the restaurant named after that island is also now dead and buried. Or is it?

Skorpios, which took over the space formerly known as Bocce Bar in Midtown Miami just last February, is now defunct. Not even a year later, the 4,900 square foot Greek spot opened by a Mandolin Aegean Bistro alum, chef Erhan Ozkaya, has closed. But it may not be permanent.

Co-owner Sami Kohen tells us the restaurant closed due to a messy landlord dispute.

“We were in the process of selling the restaurant to a group of investors from Mykonos, Greece and the landlord blocked the sale and repossessed the restaurant illegally while the landlord is currently negotiating with our buyer to lease the space,” he explains. “It’s one of those horror landlord stories, unfortunately. We are actively looking for other venues while our battle with the landlord as well as the prospective buyer will end in a court battle. ”

Sounds like the Onassis curse may have also affected this Skorpios. Stay tuned.

