Why did this Miami rapper just apologize? Something nasty just resurfaced from her past

City Girls’ Yung Miami was dealing with some Throwback Thursday action this week.

On a Wednesday.

But unlike #TT posts, there was nothing fun or cute about these.

The “F– That N-Word” rapper was forced to issue a statement apologizing after Internet sleuths unearthed old Tweets that appeared both homophobic and ant Haitian. Eeek.

“Boy Oh Boy. If I Ever See Any Gay S–t In My Son Imma Beat That Bo So Baddd,” the rising music star wrote in 2013.

After gossip site The Shade Room helped YM (born Caresha Brownlee) see the error of her ways, the hip hopper responded to various negative commenters. When one wrote that her post was “disappointing,” she answered: “I didn’t dissed [sic] gays personally. I wouldn’t want my son to be gay! Nothing disappointing about that.”

Further back, in 2011, there was another zinger off her Twitter account: “Haitians Are Black Ugly and Cheesy Don’t Matter What They Have On.”

The Opalocka native issued a public, “handwritten” statement on the PR nightmare.

“To everyone I may have offended I apologize. We are all one we are all equal I LOVE EVERYBODY Let’s move on I’m older & wiser now let’s focus on the future and leave the past behind us! Thank you.”

Hard to come back from this stuff, but on Instagram Wednesday Brownlee yet again tried to explain why she Tweeted what she did: “This is my LAST time speaking on my tweets regarding Haitians I don’t have a problem with Haitians every year… Never knew I would blow up and offended Haitians all over the world them tweets was old. & I apologized LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

As if the City Girls don’t have enough problems, the other half of the local duo, JT, is behind bars for credit card fraud.