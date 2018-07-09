Who doesn’t like free stuff? Go to 7-ELEVEN this week and you’ll get it.

A little low on cash this summer?

You could take an extra shift at work, bartend, sell stuff on eBay, or you could go to 7-Eleven on Wednesday, July 11, or 7/11 (get the tie-in now?).

For Free Slurpee day, customers across the U.S. can enjoy a small slurpee o on the house.

To mark the Texas based company’s 91st anniversary this year, 7-Eleven has recreated one of America’s most beloved cereals, with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries as the featured flavor. But all other flavors are gratis, as well.

Get ’em at all South Florida locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

“Free Slurpee day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike,” said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages. “7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers.”

Omg I just realized free slurpee day is around the corner — JAYLIZZLE (@_jaylean) July 8, 2018

If you’re feeling peckish while you slurp, 7-Eleven is also celebrating its birthday with $1 Big Bite hot dogs on Wednesday as well (and on National Hot Dog Day, July 18). We’re not going to say this is part of any keto diet, EVER, but you will not be breaking your wallet by any stretch. So, yeah, you’re welcome.

Have you done the #BigBiteChallenge yet? The Reaper. One seriously spicy dog. Seriously. Made with Carolina Reaper Peppers. — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 6, 2018

The featured Big Bite flavor is The Reaper, a spicy frank topped with Carolina Reaper seasoning blend.

Other upcoming deals:

Friday: Free Big Gulp fountain drink with purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar.

Saturday: Free 7-Select popcorn with purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater

Sunday: Free single-size Reese’s candy with purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies.

Now: What are you going to do with all this cash you’re saving?