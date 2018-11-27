Where are the celebrities going to be at Miami Art Week? We have the scoop.

Fact: Celebrities will be here for Miami Art Week, the annual celebration of all things creative and cool. Though the parties are on the exclusive side, there are chances for normal folks to ogle stars, and maybe even brush elbows with a few if you want to pony up the bucks.

Here are some possibilities:

The 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series

“Creed II” star Tessa Thompson will be hosting this party meets competition seeking the next big names in visual arts. The exclusive fête, in collaboration with ARTSY, will feature a DJ set by Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker and takes place at Villa Casa Casuarina (aka the Versace Mansion) on Dec. 6 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Past guests have included Solange, A$AP Rocky, Rosario Dawson so there’s a good chance you’ll see some illustrious folks (outside the velvet ropes, of course). Hint: The more famous they are, the later they get there.

Global Gift Gala

Want to congratulate Eva Longoria on her new baby? The actress-producer will co-host the third annual shindig on Dec. 6 from 7-11 p.m. at Eden Roc Miami Beach. Proceeds from the gala will support her namesake f as well as the Global Gift Foundation’s shared mission of helping families in need. The event will be presented by actor Cristián de la Fuente and include a red carpet champagne reception and five-course dinner with ticket prices starting at $250 here

@SagamoreisArt

Heavy metal rockers will want to get a load of this: Miami Beach’s historic Art Deco hotel, The Sagamore Hotel is presenting a solo show with Jason Newsted, the former bassist for Metallica, as part of this special programming. There will also be a celebratory opening event on Dec. 6 that’s open to the public, but we haven’t heard what time yet. Newsted lives in Jupiter so we have a feeling he’ll be hanging around.