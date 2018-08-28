What’s wrong with Elle Macpherson’s feet? The Internet is concerned.

It was a simple enough picture.

On Sunday, Elle Macpherson posted a snap on Instagram of her lounging on a boat. We have to assume it’s The Body’s body.

The caption read, “Miami Sunday.” Tagged were her sons Flynn and Cy Busson (with her ex Arpad Busson). They were apparently headed to the Bahamas.

The picture just showed her feet; toes were not polished. One foot, which had an anklet on it, showed a decent sized bump.

The comments soon came flooding in about the supermodel’s poor feet: complaints included that her feet were too “long,” her toes weren’t maintained and that she had unsightly bumps. Jeez.

One Instagrammer seemed actually concerned that Macpherson had a medical condition, bone spurs.

“Do you know something I don’t? Have you been advised either way as nervous about it,” posted a commenter.

Also what about Elle’s lack of pedicure?

“Those toenails though, ouch,” trolled another.

Some — many, actually — came to her defense, bless their hearts: “Holy cow!! This is one of the most beautiful women in the world and you want to pick on her feet….what is so wrong in your life that makes this ok? Remember that old saying… if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all.”

Chimed in a different fan: “There is nothing wrong with Elle’s feet, they have stomped the earth and have worn the most amazing shoes that most of us can only dream of ever wearing, leave her alone, she is amazing.”

The Australian beauty clapped back (we think) on Tuesday with an awesome picture of her whole self, unabashedly barefoot, announcing she was in Vogue’s September issue.