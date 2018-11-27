What’s the deal with the graffiti on this major highway? It’s a Midtown Miami mystery.

Confused trying to get off at Exit 2B of I-95, one of two Biscayne Boulevard exits on the so-called Midtown Interchange?

There’s a reason for that.

Vandals defaced the green overhead sign with white paint that reads “004,” obscuring the directions.

What’s the deal? Is it graffiti or street art having something to do with Art Basel?

Last week, local humor site “Only in Dade” posted a picture on its Facebook page and Instagram of the sign. It is unclear who is behind the paint job, but a few commenters tagged Wynwood graffiti supplies shop, 004Connec.

On its Instagram page, 004Connec announced that it is being evicted so perhaps the sign is a protest?

“Our landlord has decided to go in a different direction and rent the building out to a new tenant and has only given us until December 31st to move out,” reads the post with a picture of the building at 2404 N. Miami Avenue.

“This corner has been our home since 2010. An iconic spot for the true Hip Hop heads. We’ve been a part of this community since before it was ‘Gentrified Wynwood.’ We’ve had many great memories at this spot and love what we do for the culture. We’ve maintained our integrity and authenticity and nonetheless, have kept –it real despite being surrounded by culture vultures. However, despite our wishes,we are being pushed out. “

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help with the business’ new chapter, it says.

A person who answered the phone at the business seemed aware of the highway sign, but declined to comment.

Under Florida law, graffiti is considered vandalism. All graffiti is illegal in Miami-Dade County. If convicted, the individual will be fined, and may face jail time, may have to pay restitution, and will have to complete community service hours.

Miami.com also reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about removal of the paint, but did not immediately hear back.