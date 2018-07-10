Posted on

What is the XXXTentacion Challenge? The Internet is outraged by this disturbing trend

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on May 6, 2017. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

XXXTentacion was gunned down last month as part of a failed robbery attempt in Deerfield Beach.

Millions mourned his death and paid homage to him in an open casket funeral. A suspect has been arrested.

But  these days, some people are managing to make light of this tragedy.

A hashtag has cropped up on social media: the #xxxtentacionchallenge and it’s disturbing.

Individuals are taking photos of themselves slumped over the wheels of their cars, re-enacting the rising star’s murder.

Thankfully, the practice is being condemned. Go through twitter and you’ll see users saying they are “disgusted” and that this practice has to stop.

It seems to be slowing down, but maybe the Internet police can get involved here? We won’t repost out of respect for the dead.

 

