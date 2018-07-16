What did we learn from Swim Week 2018? Take a look at this year’s trend report

What were the trends for Miami Swim Week 2018? We've got the scoop.

The sexy silhouettes! The ’90s glamour! The return of the one-piece! Every July, swim brands dive into Miami Beach for Swim Week to showcase their latest designs. We attended several fashion shows and bring you, loyal readers, the biggest trends from Miami Swim Week 2018.

Oh So ’80s and ’90s

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 14: A model walks the runway for Gigi C Bikinis during the Paraiso Fashion Fair at The Paraiso Tent on July 14, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Gigi C Bikinis

Over at the Gigi C. show, neoprene fabric, cool cut-outs and bright colors gave us serious Miami Vice vibes. “Our Resort & Spring 2019 Collection features lightweight Scuba fabric, laser cut details, belts and zipper-front one-pieces with plenty of ‘80s and ‘90s inspired looks highlighting luxe new details and unexpected pops of color,” Gigi C. Designer Gigi Caruso says.

Statement One-Pieces

The one-piece was everywhere this year at Swim Week, including this Cioccolato Show at the Delano. Tomas Loewy

Moms, rejoice! Heck, everyone rejoice! Because everyone’s favorite bathing suit — the one piece — is still going strong. Every catwalk boasted a statement one-piece suit much to the utter delight of women everywhere.

Light Hues

KYA Swim, presented their 2019 ‘Once Upon a Time’ collection at Miami Swim Week. Courtesy of Simon Soong Photography

“Pastels were huge this year. Designers reached for lighter colors when creating this season,” Designer Bianca Coletti says. Think powder pink, baby blue, lilac and mellow yellow hues.

Velvet

Baes and Bikinis doesn't think velvet is a winter fabric. Tomas Loewy



No longer relegated solely to dresses, chokers and curtains, velvet fabric swimwear is now a thing. Yes, you read that right. At the Baes and Bikini fashion show, a peach-colored velvet one piece was a total hit and showstopper.

Stripes, Stripes and More Stripes

Heidi Klum Swim Tomas Loewy





A sequin-swathed Heidi Klum made a splashy appearance this year. When showcasing her eponymous line, we saw a ton of stripe prints on both bikinis and one-piece suits.

Prints

Luli Fama at Swim Week 2018 Tomas Loewy



Luli Fama at Swim Week 2018 Tomas Loewy

Luli Fama at Swim Week 2018 Tomas Loewy

Luli Fama at Swim Week 2018 Tomas Loewy

Every year, we spot a ton of leopard prints on the catwalks. This season in particular, we witnessed more polka-dots, paisley and zig-zag prints than usual as shown at the Luli Fama fashion show.