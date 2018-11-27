We got a taste of Ariana Grande’s teaser for her ‘Thank U Next’ video. It’s giving us a ‘Mean Girls’ vibe

Ariana Grande is giving “Mean Girls” even more cred.

The 2004 Lindsay Lohan helmed cult classic about backbiting among the so called Plastics clique at an Illinois high school and written by Tina Fey, was recently made into a Broadway show.

Now it’s front and center again as evidenced by Grande’s trailer for her new song “Thank U Next.”

Fans of the movie will notice some familiar faces in the sneak peek: For example, Jonathan Bennett — who played Aaron Samuels, aka Lohan’s jock love interest from the classic film — appears in a letter jacket.

“Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back,” he says to the camera, adding with a smile, “She’s not wrong.”

On her Insta, Grande is dressed up like one of the Plastics, in a pink cardigan, beige mini skirt and an early 2000s style satchel.

Oh, we have a feeling this is gonna be good, just by the lyrics alone. The track is an ode to the Boca Raton native’s exes: The 25 year old makes references to all the men she’s loved before, including rapper Big Sean, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, “SNL” star Pete Davidson (they broke off their engagement last month) and the late hip hopper Mac Miller, who died of an overdose in September).

“Thought I’d end up with Sean. But he wasn’t a match. Wrote some songs about Ricky. Now I listen and laugh,” she sings. “Even almost got married

And for Pete, I’m so thankful. Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm

’cause he was an angel.”

Diehard AG fans picked up the fact that Grande’s been dropping clues that the video is also reportedly inspired by a few other popular girl power movies. Think “Legally Blonde,” “13 Going on 30” and “Bring It On.”

The music star confirmed via her Instagram Stories that “there’s still one more” chick flick to come.