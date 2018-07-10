We found the most Miami cocktail ever. Behold the one gallon mojito.

In case this wasn’t on your radar: National Mojito Day is Wednesday, and we’re pretty sure you’ll be clamoring for any excuse to cool down and drink alcoholic beverages at the same time.

WTH? How did I not know about #NationalMojitoDay (July 11) until now? Have I been living under a rock all this time? Another reason to celebrate cultural diversity! With drinks! — Chris (@CPetersen_CS) July 9, 2018

To honor this major duomo holiday (there are 1,500 national days in a year, so hard to keep track, we know) KINGS Dining and Entertainment Doral is reminding all non-teetotalers about its viral Gallon Mojito. Just as it sounds, this cocktail is massive, meant for four or more people.

Price of this one gallon drink: $60.

Selfie of you imbibing this one gallon drink: Priceless.

Ingredients of the traditional Cuban highball: white rum, sugar, lime juice, sparkling water and fresh mint.

Please don’t send us hate mail on Thursday blaming us for your hangover.