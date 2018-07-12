Posted on

We can’t stop doing the Shiggy Challenge. And we have Drake to thank

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

The Floss Dance is over.

Now everyone’s doing something completely different: The Shiggy Challenge.

Aka #InMyFeelingsChallenge, the “Shiggy,” the #DoTheShiggy Challenge.

It’s summer 2018’s dance craze that’s taking over social media and we have Drake to thank.

#DoTheShiggy 😭 Tears Of Joy Right Now Honestly I Cant Even Explain How Happy I Am @imbrownskinn Thanks For Catching This Moment.. I’m Really On The News Wowwww @news12bk #QGTM .. I Was Always Somebody That Was Misunderstood Growing And Still Am Today But The Beauty About Dancing Is That No One Has To Understand And That’s Ok .. Thank You Everybody Who Supports Me On The Daily And A Special S/O To My Friends And Family Who Always Keep Me Going From The Beginning @gunner875 @shi_dahurt @therealjayblakk @quick__hny @money_ovafame @__thatguymike @jyoubadd 💜 @rell_sings @herownboss_ @s_akay427 @el.jiggavel @_vampirelife @omarlondon @obj @kingdavyjones @lifeofjaquan_ @situatedlife @_richito_ And So Many More 🙏 @champagnepapi

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on

Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson and TV stars Sterling K Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson from “This is Us” have already joined in on the e-fun.

Who is Shiggy? He’s an Internet comedian (“The Shiggy Show”) who obviously was inspired by Drake’s new song “In My Feelings” off his album Scorpion.

With the lyrics, “Are you riding?” he mimics driving a car and makes a heart shape with his hands while lip syncing “Keke, do you love me?”

Try it with the one you love. #couplesgoals

 

