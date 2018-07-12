We can’t stop doing the Shiggy Challenge. And we have Drake to thank
The Floss Dance is over.
Now everyone’s doing something completely different: The Shiggy Challenge.
Aka #InMyFeelingsChallenge, the “Shiggy,” the #DoTheShiggy Challenge.
It’s summer 2018’s dance craze that’s taking over social media and we have Drake to thank.
Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson and TV stars Sterling K Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson from “This is Us” have already joined in on the e-fun.
my attempt lol 🤣🤷🏽♂️ #Kekechallenge #InMyFeelings #DoTheShiggy 🚫🧢🔥 pic.twitter.com/8hjZYP79ca
Who is Shiggy? He’s an Internet comedian (“The Shiggy Show”) who obviously was inspired by Drake’s new song “In My Feelings” off his album Scorpion.
With the lyrics, “Are you riding?” he mimics driving a car and makes a heart shape with his hands while lip syncing “Keke, do you love me?”
