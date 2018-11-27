We already knew the sex of XXX Tentacion’s unborn child. Now we have a name

XXXTentacion performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

XXXTentacion’s legacy lives on.

On Saturday, family and friends of the slain rapper gathered to celebrate his unborn child at a baby shower, reports XXL magazine.

XXXTentacion explaining what gekyume means pic.twitter.com/GPiALX8VLe — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 25, 2018

XXX’s mother Cleopatra Bernard announced the name on her private Instagram feed. “Gekyume” is a word the singer reportedly made up meaning a “different state” of being, which seems appropriate, given the tragic circumstances. He told his followers all about it shortly before his death but did not say anything about it being the name of his kid.

It’s pronounced “Geck-yoom,” says the Bad Vibes Forever entertainer in a video, adding, “I’m in the next Gekyume of thinking.”

In attendance at the shower was XXX’s dear friend and producer DJ Scheme, who says in an Insta post that that he promises to be “the best uncle.” He stands by what appears to be a shrine of the murdered Soundcloud star.

“We love and miss you.”

Back in June, XXX’s mother Cleopatra Bernard posted a sonogram taken April 23 when the as yet to be identified baby’s mother was about eight weeks along, meaning the due date is coming up any day. In August, a another reveal: It was a boy.