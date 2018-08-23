Watch Taylor Swift live it up in Miami in her sexy video for ‘End Game’

Taylor Swift told her screaming fans how excited she was to play in Miami Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Swift also mentioned she had shot a video here. So we did a little research: It was for the 2017 song “End Game,” featuring British crooner Ed Sheeran and rapper Future.

The “Out of the Woods” singer is seen doing very Miami things, like hanging out on a megayacht, complete with swimming pool; drinking cocktails; kicking it up at the beach; and cruising down Ocean Drive in a sports car.

The “End Game” mini film was directed by Joseph Kahn, who was the man behind JLo’s “Dinero” video. And it’s just as hot. Well, almost.

Swift also showed her love for the Magic City by giving a shoutout to her opening act: Camila Cabello. On Instagram, the headliner wrote: “MIAMI I LOVE YOU!! You were so loud and FUN. Shout out to @camila_cabello for killing it in her hometown and being just the greatest most precious magical human possible.”