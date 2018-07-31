Watch Shakira and Maluma creeping around in their video for ‘Clandestino’

A fence tries to separate them in their new music video for “Clandestino” which premiered July 27, but the bodies of Shakira and Maluma say it all. Their incredible chemistry makes them the hottest artistic duo of the moment.

Filmed on the coast of Spain, “Clandestino” gives Shakira the perfect forum to remind fans that she is still the dancing queen. “Her hips don’t lie,” says one of her followers after seeing Shakira dance across the beach.

“We don’t want people to know what we have,” the lyrics of “Clandestino” say, and the singers steal mischievous glances at each other, a detail that does not escape fans.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Shakira looks at Maluma,” says one of them.

“Keep it quiet, to avoid rumors,” goes the song, which already has 48 million downloads since its release last month. So far it is on the top 20 lists in Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Panama.

Shakira announced the release of the video with a post on her Instagram account that says: “Who is ready for this Friday of summer?”

“Clandestino” is the third collaboration for the Colombian singers, who previously released “Trap” and “Chantaje,” which was a viral sensation on Youtube and occupied the top spot on Billboard.

After facing difficulties with her vocal cords that forced her to postpone her El Dorado world tour, Shakira finally brings the show to the United States starting Aug. 3. The singer performs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami Aug. 17 and 18.