Watch Cardi B get all worked up over telephones in her new sexy video for ‘Ring’

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

“Ring.”

The title of Cardi B’s new (fifth) single off her debut LP, “Invasion of Privacy,” has a nice ring to it.

The name of the track featuring Kehlani has nothing to do with jewelry, but the sound a telephone makes when you are called.

It’s hard to believe that Cardi or Kehlani (last name: Parrish)would actually be blown off by someone, but that’s apparently what this song is about.

The video just dropped, so we decided to try to make some sense of it, as it’s kind of on the surreal side. In a good, throwback kinda way.

Cardi is in an old school phone booth floating and then wrapped up in telephone wires. There are also images of rotary and push button models (yes! remember those?).

“Should I call first? I can’t decide/ I want to, but a bitch got pride,” sings Cardi, who is happily married to Offset, the father of her daughter Kulture. He obviously called back so…

Kehlani also sounds on the desperate side: “You don’t hit my line more/ You don’t make it ring, ring, ring.” The singer’s situation is different. Back in 2016, she reportedly attempted suicide after a bad breakup with Kyrie Irving. She was rumored to be cheating on the basketball star.

It’s unclear if there is anyone in her life who did not return her calls.

 

 

 

