Watch a sexy video of JLo working her insane 49 year old body at the VMAs

You can always count on Jennifer Lopez to make a party.

This wondrous creature, who looks unbelievable at 49 years old, worked it beyond all reasonable belief at MTV’s Video Music Awards Monday night.

Lopez fittingly received the illustrious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard, given to entertainers who have risen to the top in both film and music.

The triple (plus) threat also sang some of her greatest hits including “I’m Real,” “All I Have” and “Jenny from the Block.” The Ja Rule enhanced performance was a must for any and all JLo fans, as was an emotional speech thanking her “twin soul,” Alex Rodriguez, and twins Max and Emme, her “little angels.”

“My life is sweeter and better with you in it,” she said.

After the awards ceremony, Lopez was just getting started: TMZ posted a video of her in yet another slinky outfit, grinding to “Dinero,” which won best collaboration with DJ Khaled and Cardi B. In a multicolored pantsuit, the mother of two swiveled her hips to the music and felt herself up while voicing the words to the song.

Talking about fans, seems ARod is her biggest one.