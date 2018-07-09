Warby Parker is opening a new store in Coconut Grove, and we are all over this

Wear glasses? Get happy. Warby Parker is opening a new store.

The big day is Saturday in Coconut Grove.

This is the wallet friendly retailer’s second location in Miami; the Wynwood spot opened in 2015.

A lot has changed since then – the celebrity fave (Ryan Gosling is a fan) has expanded to more 70 locations, grown to more than 1,400 employees and built a super cool app—Prescription Check—that helps you get an updated prescription without leaving home.

The Coconut Grove store, at 3403 Main Highway, “integrates the leisurely experience of book browsing to glasses shopping, rounded out with unique murals, exclusive sunglasses and opening day giveaways,” says a spokesperson.

Yes, there is actually a library space at the sleek place, with oak shelving, full-length mirrors, tiled terrazzo flooring, high ceilings and marble touches.

You will not want to leave, because during the grand opening on Saturday, they’ll be giving away gelato pops from Bianco Gelato, as well as a custom tote bag by Miami-based illustrator Gabriel Alcala, who also created the shop’s murals.

You’ll want to take as much time as possible to browse the recently launched Summer Edit sunnies. Because you can never have enough sunglasses in South Florida.

Are we right or are we right?