Want to play poker with a Miami Marlins legend tonight? Here’s your chance.

Hang with a local baseball legend for a good cause on Thursday night.

Ex Miami Marlins star Jeff Conine will be hosting the Celebrity Poker Classic at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Thursday night, benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The event is a fundraiser for the Conine Clubhouse, a hotel-like facility where families can stay for free while a child is hospitalized in Hollywood.

https://t.co/anwIa2xqwf So proud to be a wee part of helping Mr Conine & the Clubhouse @ JDCH. Every $ raised, every $ raised goes to helping others. https://t.co/anwIa2xqwf pic.twitter.com/sGC2fAh4N2 — Joseph Gormley Art (@JGormleyArt) July 17, 2018

Celebrities expected to attend include Roberto Luongo (Florida Panthers), former major leaguer Dennis Martinez, former NFL linebacker Cornelius Bennett, former and current Miami Marlins Placido Polanco, Gaby Sanchez, and Miguel Rojas, and some of the top players in the World Series of Poker.

The action goes down inside the Terrace Ballroom at the Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood.

There will be opportunities to meet the former major league ballplayer as well as a chance to win more than $30,000 in cash and prizes.

Online sales are closed. Walk-up only at this point.

