Posted on

Want to play poker with a Miami Marlins legend tonight? Here’s your chance.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Hang with a local baseball legend for a good cause on Thursday night.

Ex Miami Marlins star Jeff Conine will be hosting the Celebrity Poker Classic at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Thursday night, benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The event is a fundraiser for the Conine Clubhouse, a hotel-like facility where families can stay for free while a child is hospitalized in Hollywood.

Celebrities expected to attend include Roberto Luongo (Florida Panthers), former major leaguer Dennis Martinez, former NFL linebacker Cornelius Bennett, former and current Miami Marlins Placido Polanco, Gaby Sanchez, and Miguel Rojas, and some of the top players in the World Series of Poker.

The action goes down inside the Terrace Ballroom at the Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood.

There will be opportunities to meet the former major league ballplayer as well as a chance to win more than $30,000 in cash and prizes.

Online sales are closed. Walk-up only at this point.

More info, click here

Comments

More Like This
Could this new restaurant and rooftop bar transform Hollywood? The amazing views don’t hurt
Here’s how to see the new movie from Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books
We compared the burger that “bleeds” with a standard veggie burger. Here’s our take
Española Way
Miami Guide
Discover why Espanola Way might be South Beach’s coolest corner
Tourists A sommelier and gourmet doughnuts? Here’s what’s new in food at Dolphins games this year
This South Florida mall food court was named best in the state