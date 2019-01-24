Posted on

Want to lose weight? J.Lo & ARod challenge you to diet with them — for real

EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 12: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017: hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

It’s a grueling time for Alex Rodriguez and his love Jennifer Lopez.

JK!

The couple are on a 10-day weight loss journey together and it seems to be a painful one, even though they’re smiling through it (for the most part).

The superstar entertainer and retired athlete are cutting out carbs and sugar to lose some pounds in 2019 and it’s causing some rumbling down below.

Suggestions are welcome, as are people who want to diet right along with the power couple.

Lopez showed off a bland Instagram Story pic of sugar-free Jello, sliced veggies and canned tuna (albeit mixed with mustard, onion and celery) with the caption: “So it turns out when you don’t have sugar and you don’t have carbs you’re really really hungry all the time so we’re trying to figure out a lot of really good snacks.”

Rodriguez also complained on his Story: “I’ve had eggs and avocado today. I’m dying.”

Paparazzi caught Lopez coming out of Somi Fitness on Thursday looking fit but famished. How does she work out with no carbs in that body?

Oh, the sacrifice.

Go get it! You’ve been challenged.

