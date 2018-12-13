Posted on

Want to live like Miami royalty? DJ Khaled is selling his megamansion for $7.9 million

Say goodbye to the old DJ Khaled! He's about to get FIT. Elly Kaya
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Ever have FOMO?

You can now live like a king (aka DJ Khaled) in an Aventura mansion decked out with the music producer’s own personal touches, banging water view,  14k gold chandeliers, floor to ceiling windows, movie theater, and even a custom sneaker closet.

The four-story estate features a massive room exclusively for the mega producer’s kicks; his slogan, “We the Best,” is printed on the floor.

Khaled spent over $2.5 million remodeling the five bedroom, six bathroom Mediterranean estate in the gated-community of Island Estates.

The outside features a stunning tropical pool and spa overlooking the bay where Khaled is said to have hosted many parties for his friends, and done his share of jetskiing.

The home is listed for $7.99 million by Janet Ben Zvi of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

