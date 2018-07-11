Want Jennifer Lopez’s fantastic abs? Here’s a secret way to get them this summer.

Jennifer Lopez is loving summer. It means more ample opportunities to show off those fabtastic abs. The actress-entertainer definitely works hard for them so we can see why she’d want to put them on full display.

On day and night dates with her man, Alex Rodriguez, JLo’s six pack has been probably her most eye popping accessory (and that’s saying a lot).

Her Instagram gives us some insight into how Lopez is pulling off looking the way she does at the ripe age of 48.

Basically: No days off.

In one recent post she is in the gym, dressed in cute workout gear, posing by a weight machine: The caption: “Gettin’ it in today even though it’s blazing outside.”

No excuses is right.

Last November, her trainer David Kirsch told Health that one of her go-to exercises is side-planking mixed with crunches. With this move, you’re working the entire core.

Ready to do some side planks? They’re an amazing total body workout. According to Muscle and Fitness magazine, you use your glutes as well as leg muscles to stay taut and upright, as well as your shoulder and back. Bonus: They give you better balance.

So now we know how Lopez can pull off all those arduous Vegas shows and keep up with her baller boyfriend.

Get it, girl.